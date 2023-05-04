Goa Board HSSC Result 2023 on May 6; Check Result Declaration Time, How to Marksheet
Goa Board HSSC Result 2023 Date And Time: The Goa HSSC Result 2023 will be declared at the Conference Hall, Ground Floor, Directorate of Education, Porvorim Goa.
Goa Board HSSC Result 2023 Date: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will declare the result for the Higher Secondary School Certificate(HSSC) Public Examination March 2023 on May 6, 2023, at 4:30 PM. The Goa HSSC Result 2023 will be declared at the Conference Hall, Ground Floor, Directorate of Education, Porvorim Goa. All those students who have appeared for the board examination will be able to download the Goa HSSC result by visiting the official website at gbshse.in.
The HSSC examination was conducted by the Goa Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education, Porvorim in Two Terminal System, 1st Term. The first term examination was held between November 11 and November 25, 2023. The Board conducted the 2nd Term from March 3 to March 31, 2023. The examination was held at 20 centres across the state. The Consolidate Result sheets will be available for download from the School login on May 8 from 9:30 AM onwards.
Goa Board HSSC Result 2023 Date And Time Notice
Official Websites to Download Goa Board HSSC Result 2023
- gbshse.in
- results.gbshegoa.net
Goa Board HSSC Result 2023: Check Total Number of Students
|Stream
|Boys
|Girls
|Total
|Arts
|1,700
|3364
|5064
|Commerce
|3297
|2780
|6077
|Science
|2530
|2850
|5380
|Vocational
|2403
|878
|3281
|Total
|9930
|9872
|19802
|Private Candidates
|46
|34
|80
|NSQF Candidates
|615
|614
|1229
|ITI Candidates
|34
|10
|44
Last year, the Goa Class 12th students recorded an overall pass percentage of 92.66%.
Goa Board HSSC Result 2023: How to Check Marksheet?
- Visit the official website of the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education at gbshse.in.
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download Goa Board HSSC Results March 2023.”
- Enter your credentials and your result will be displayed on the screen.
- Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.
For more details, visit the official website of the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education.
