Home

Education

GBSHSE Goa Board Class 12 Result 2023 Soon at result1.gbshse.in; Know How to Download

GBSHSE Goa Board Class 12 Result 2023 Soon at result1.gbshse.in; Know How to Download

GBSHSE Goa Board HSSC Term 1 Result 2023: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will declare the result for the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) or Class 12 term

(Image for representational purposes)

GBSHSE Goa Board HSSC Term 1 Result 2023: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will declare the result for the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) or Class 12 term 1 examination today, February 1, 2023. Once declared, students can download Goa Board HSSC Result by visiting the official website at result1.gbshse.in. In order to access the scorecard, a candidate needs to enter his/her required credentials.

“First Term Performance will be available from 01/02/2023 at 1.00 pm onwards!,” reads the statement on the website. Candidates can view their responses along with the response sheet on the website.

Candidates can verify the accuracy of their responses. In case of any error/discrepancy, the same may be challenged through online mode. One can challenge through online mode by paying Rs 25 for each response. In case of a successful challenge, the amount charged will be refunded to the said candidate. The last date to submit the challenges by February 8, 2023.

Goa HSSC 12th term 1 results 2023: Check Official Website

result1.gbshse.in

How to Download Goa HSSC 12th Term 1 Results 2023?

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to download the scorecard. Follow the steps given below.

Visit the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) official website at result1.gbshse.in.

Look for the link that reads, “Download Goa HSSC Class 12th Term 1 Result 2023,” available on the homepage.

Enter the login credentials such as the registration number.

Your GBSHSE Goa Class 12th result, response sheet will be displayed on the screen.

Now, download GBSHSE 12th results for future reference.

The Board conducted the GBSHSE Class 12 board exams for the term 1 examination between November 10 to November 23, 2022. For more details, please check the official website of the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board.