Goa Board HSSC Result 2023 LIVE Updates: GBSHSE Class 12th Results Download at results.gbshsegoa.net

Goa Board HSSC Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Goa Board Class 12 result 2023 today; HSSC marksheet download from May 8.

Published: May 6, 2023 8:15 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

Goa Board HSSC Result 2023 on May 6; Check Result Declaration Time

Live Updates

  • 8:37 AM IST

    GBSHSE Goa Board HSSC Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Check GBSHSE Class 12th Exam Date

    The HSSC examination was conducted by the Goa Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education, Porvorim in Two Terminal System, 1st Term. The first term examination was held between November 11 and November 25, 2023. The Board conducted the 2nd Term from March 3 to March 31, 2023.

  • 8:36 AM IST

    GBSHSE Goa Board HSSC Result 2023 LIVE Updates: How to Check GBSHSE Class 12th results?

    1. Visit the official website of the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education at gbshse.in.

    2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download Goa Board HSSC Results March 2023.”

    3. Enter your credentials and your result will be displayed on the screen.

    4. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

  • 8:31 AM IST

    GBSHSE Goa Board HSSC Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Check Grading System


    Grade Marks Grade Information
    1. A 90% & higher Outstanding

    2. B 80-89% Excellent

    3. C 70-79% Very Good

    4. D 60-69% Good

    5. E 50-59% Average

    6. F 40-49% Being Average

    7. G 30-39% Fair

  • 8:29 AM IST

    Goa Board HSSC Result 2023 Live Updates

    Stream Boys Girls Total
    Arts 1,700 3364 5064
    Commerce 3297 2780 6077
    Science 2530 2850 5380
    Vocational 2403 878 3281
    Total 9930 9872 19802
    Private Candidates 46 34 80
    NSQF Candidates 615 614 1229
    ITI Candidates 34 10 44
  • 8:28 AM IST

    GBSHSE Goa Board HSSC Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Official Websites to Download Goa Board HSSC Result 2023

    1. gbshse.in

    2. results.gbshegoa.net

  • 8:27 AM IST

    GBSHSE Goa Board HSSC Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Goa Board Class 12th Result Sheets

    The Consolidate Result sheets will be available for download from the School login on May 8 from 9:30 AM onwards.

  • 8:26 AM IST

    GBSHSE Goa Board HSSC Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Official Websites to Check Goa Board Class 12th result 2023

    All those students who have appeared for the board examination will be able to download the Goa HSSC result by visiting the official website at gbshse.in.

  • 8:21 AM IST

    GBSHSE Goa Board HSSC Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Check Goa Board 12th result 2023 Date And Time

    The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will declare the result for the Higher Secondary School Certificate(HSSC) Public Examination March 2023 today, May 6, 2023, at 4:30 PM.

Goa Board HSSC Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will declare the result for the Higher Secondary School Certificate(HSSC) Public Examination March 2023 today, May 6, 2023, at 4:30 PM. The Goa HSSC Result 2023 will be declared at the Conference Hall, Ground Floor, Directorate of Education, Porvorim Goa. All those students who have appeared for the board examination will be able to download the Goa HSSC result by visiting the official website at gbshse.in and results.gbshsegoa.net. The Consolidate Result sheets will be available for download from the School login on May 8 from 9:30 AM onwards. Follow this blog for updates on Goa Board HSSC Result Topper List, Goa Board HSSC Result, Goa Board HSSC Result Pass Percentage, and more.

Published Date: May 6, 2023 8:15 AM IST

