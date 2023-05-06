Goa Board HSSC Result 2023 LIVE Updates: GBSHSE Class 12th Results Download at results.gbshsegoa.net

Home

Goa Board HSSC Result 2023 on May 6; Check Result Declaration Time

Goa Board HSSC Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will declare the result for the Higher Secondary School Certificate(HSSC) Public Examination March 2023 today, May 6, 2023, at 4:30 PM. The Goa HSSC Result 2023 will be declared at the Conference Hall, Ground Floor, Directorate of Education, Porvorim Goa. All those students who have appeared for the board examination will be able to download the Goa HSSC result by visiting the official website at . The Consolidate Result sheets will be available for download from the School login on May 8 from 9:30 AM onwards. Follow this blog for updates on Goa Board HSSC Result Topper List, Goa Board HSSC Result, Goa Board HSSC Result Pass Percentage, and more.

