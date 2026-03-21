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Goa Board HSSC Result 2026 LIVE: GBSHSE Goa Class 12 results today at 5PM; direct link, topper list, how to check

Goa Board HSSC Result 2026 LIVE: GBSHSE Goa Class 12 results today at 5PM; direct link, topper list, how to check

Goa Board HSSC Result 2026: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will declare the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Class 12 results today, March 21, at 5 pm. T

CBSE Board Exams: Class 10, 12 Final Datesheet released, check full schedule, DOWNLOAD PDF here

Goa Board HSSC Result 2026: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will declare the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Class 12 results today, March 21, at 5 pm. The Goa board Class 12 HSSC results can be checked at – gbshse.in.

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