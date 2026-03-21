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Goa Board HSSC Result 2026 LIVE: GBSHSE Goa Class 12 results today at 5PM; direct link, topper list, how to check

Goa Board HSSC Result 2026: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will declare the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Class 12 results today, March 21, at 5 pm. T

Published date india.com Published: March 21, 2026 12:51 PM IST
email india.com By Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com
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CBSE Board Exams: Class 10, 12 Final Datesheet released, check full schedule, DOWNLOAD PDF here

Goa Board HSSC Result 2026: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will declare the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Class 12 results today, March 21, at 5 pm. The  Goa board Class 12 HSSC results can be checked at – gbshse.in.

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Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

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