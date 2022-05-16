Goa Board Class 10, 12 Result: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, GBSHSE on Monday declared the Goa 10th(SSC) and 12th(HSSC) Result 2022 for the Term 1 Exams. Eligible students can download their results through the official website of the Goa Board at gbshse.info. It is to be noted that the Term 1 Results have been declared at School(Institution) login and made available only to school principals and teachers. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to download the result.Also Read - UP Panchayat Sahayak DEO Recruitment 2022: Apply For 2783 Posts From May 18| Check Details Here

Goa Board Class 10, 12 Result: Here’s How to Download

Visit the official website of the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board at gbshse.info .

. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “SSC & HSSC First Term End Examination Marks can be downloaded from Institution login Click Here.”

Enter the login credentials.

Your Goa Board Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result will be displayed on the screen.

Your Goa Board Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

Alternatively, one can click on the link given below to download the result.

Goa Board Class 10, 12 Result: When Were Exams Held?

The Board conducted the Class 10 term 1 examinations from December 1, 2021, to January 12, 2022. The Class 12 term 1 exams were held from December 12, 2021, to January 11, 2022. The practical examinations for SSC students began on March 1, whereas the practical exams for pre-vocational students began on March 14, 2022. For more details, please check the official website of Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board.