GBSHSE Class 10 Results 2022: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) is all set to announce the Goa SSC public examination result on June 1. According to a Hindustan Times report, the board will announce the results at 5 PM in the evening. Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official website of the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education at www.gbshse.info.Also Read - Goa HSSC Result 2022 Declared: Here's How to Check GBSHSE Class 12th Scores at gbshse.gov.in

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the results once announced:

Visit the official website of the board i.e. www.gbshse.info

Click on the result link

Enter Roll number and other details

Click on the submit button

Check the results and save the PDF copy

Goa Board Results: Key Details

The Goa board conducted the SSC examination in two terminals one in December 2021and another in March 2022 .

The term 1 exam was held from December 1 to December 12.

The Goa board 2nd terminal was conducted from April 5 to April 26.

The Goa boars SSC examination was held in 31 centers and 173 sub centers across the state.

The consolidated results sheets will be available for download from June 3 at 9:00 a.m.

This year a total of 20572 candidates have appeared for the Goa board SSC examination

10530 are boys candidates and 10042 are girls candidates appeared for the examination

Last year the Goa board SSC examination result was based on the internal assessment and special scheme designed to final the class 10th and 12th result. In the year 2021, the Goa boas SSC pass percentage was 97. 72%. Also Read - Goa Class 12 Result 2021 LIVE NOW: GBSHSE Announces HSSC 2021 Result at gbshse.gov.in | Direct Link And Steps To Check Score Here