Goa Board SSC 10th Result 2023 Tomorrow at 4:30 PM; Know How to Check Scores

Goa Board SSC Result 2023 Date: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will declare the result for the Secondary School Certificate(SSC) Public Examination April 2023 tomorrow, May 20, 2023, at 4:30 PM. The Goa SSC Result 2023 will be declared at the Conference Hall, Ground Floor, Directorate of Education, Porvorim Goa. All those students who have appeared for the board examination will be able to download the GBSHSE Goa SSC Result 2023 by visiting the official website at gbshse.in and results.gbshsegoa.net.

All those students who have appeared for the examination can check and download the Goa Board SSC Result 2023 by entering their roll number. One can check the important dates, official websites, and other details here.

Goa Board SSC Result 2023 Expected Date And Time

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will declare the result for the Secondary School Certificate(SSC) Public Examination April 2023 on May 20, 2023.

Goa Board SSC 10th Result 2023 PDF – Direct Link

Goa Board SSC Result 2023 Consolidates Result Sheets

The SSC examination was conducted by the Goa Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education, Porvorim in Two Terminal System, 1st Term. The first term examination was held between November 10 and November 29, 2023. The Board conducted the 2nd Term from April 10 to April 24, 2023. The examination was held at 20 centres across the state. The Consolidate Result sheets will be available for download from the School login on May 22 from 9:00 AM onwards. “The result booklet will also be made available on the official website of this Board. The same may be downloaded by the school for official purposes from the official website of the board (www.gbshse.in),” reads the official notification.

Official Websites to Download Goa Board SSC Result 2023





Goa Board SSC Result 2023 Statistics

Total no. of candidates registered including repeaters Girls Boys CWSN(Specially abled candidates) Candidates registered for NSQF subects ITI candidates registered 20476 10074 10420 425 3195 23

Last year, the Goa Class 10th students recorded an overall pass percentage of 92.75%. The Marksheets will be distributed at four centres 1. Mapusa 2. Bicholim 3. argao and 4. Ponda.

Goa Board SSC Result 2023: How to Check Marksheet?

Visit the official website of the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education at .

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download Goa Board SSC Results March 2023.”

Enter your credentials and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

For more details, visit the official website of the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education.

