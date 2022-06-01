Goa Board SSC Result 2022 LIVE Updates: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will declare the GBSHSE SSC public examination result on June 1, 2022, at 5: 30 pm. “This is the reference to the declaration of result of SSC public examination April 2022 on June 1, 2022, at 5:30 pm. As you are aware that the SSC examination was conducted by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Porvirim Goa in Two Terminal System, one in December 2021 and the other in April 2022,” GBSHSE on the official notice said.

The GBSHSE Board will announce the combined results for Term-1 and Term-2 today. The Term-1 exams were conducted from December 1 to December 12, 2021, while the Term-2 exams were held this year from April 5 to April 26. The combined and final results for both exams will be released today. Candidates who have appeared for the GBSHSE SSC, or Class 10 will be able to check their results on the official website- gbshse.info.

    1. Go to the official website of GBSHSE – gbshse.info.
    2. On the homepage, click on Goa Board SSC Result link.
    3. Enter the login details – seat number and click on submit.
    4. The result will be displayed on the screen.
    5. Check and download the Goa 10th result for future reference.

    Goa Board SSC Result 2022 LIVE Updates: The result booklet will be available on the official website. The same may be downloaded by the Head of the Institution for official purpose from http://www.gbshse.info, immediately after announcement of results.

    Goa Board SSC Result 2022 LIVE Updates: The result will be declared today, while the consolidated result-sheet will be made available to the candidates only after 9 am on June 3, 2022.

    Goa Board SSC Result 2022 LIVE Updates: The GBSHSE SSC Result 2022 will be declared at a press conference at 5:30 pm in the Conference Hall, Directorate of Education, Porvorim Goa. The results will be briefed to the media by Chairman of the Goa Board Shri Bhagirath G. Shetye.