Home

Education

GBSHSE Goa Board 10th Results 2023 LIVE: Goa 10th Results DECLARED, Check Marksheet at results.gbshsegoa.net

live

GBSHSE Goa Board 10th Results 2023 LIVE: Goa 10th Results DECLARED, Check Marksheet at results.gbshsegoa.net

GBSHSE Goa Board SSC Result 2023 LIVE: Students can access and download the GBSHSE Goa SSC Result 2023 by visiting the official website at gbshse.in and results.gbshsegoa.net.

GBSHSE Goa Board SSC Result 2023 LIVE: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has declared the result for the Secondary School Certificate(SSC) Public Examination April 2023 today, May 20, 2023. Students can access and download the GBSHSE Goa SSC Result 2023 by visiting the official website at and . This time, a total of 20,476 students have registered for Goa SSC board exams. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on GBSHSE Class 10th Result, GBSHSE Class 10th Result scorecard, GBSHSE Class 10th Result topper list, GBSHSE Class 10th Result pass percentage, and others.

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.