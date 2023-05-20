ZEE Sites

  • GBSHSE Goa Board 10th Results 2023 LIVE: Goa 10th Results DECLARED, Check Marksheet at results.gbshsegoa.net
GBSHSE Goa Board SSC Result 2023 LIVE: Students can access and download the GBSHSE Goa SSC Result 2023 by visiting the official website at gbshse.in and results.gbshsegoa.net.

Updated: May 20, 2023 12:42 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

GBSHSE Goa Board SSC Result 2023 LIVE: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has declared the result for the Secondary School Certificate(SSC) Public Examination April 2023 today, May 20, 2023. Students can access and download the GBSHSE Goa SSC Result 2023 by visiting the official website at gbshse.in and results.gbshsegoa.net. This time, a total of 20,476 students have registered for Goa SSC board exams. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on GBSHSE Class 10th Result, GBSHSE Class 10th Result scorecard, GBSHSE Class 10th Result topper list, GBSHSE Class 10th Result pass percentage, and others. 

Live Updates

  • 1:05 PM IST

    GBSHSE Goa Board 10th Results 2023 LIVE: Goa 10th Consolidate Result sheets

    The Consolidate Result sheets will be available for download from the School login on May 22 from 9:00 AM onwards. “The result booklet will also be made available on the official website of this Board. The same may be downloaded by the school for official purposes from the official website of the board (www.gbshse.in),” reads the official notification.

  • 1:04 PM IST

    GBSHSE Goa Board 10th Results 2023 LIVE: Goa 10th Exam Date

    The first term examination was held between November 10 and November 29, 2023. The Board conducted the 2nd Term from April 10 to April 24, 2023. The examination was held at 20 centres across the state.

  • 12:48 PM IST

    GBSHSE Goa Board 10th Results 2023 LIVE: Goa 10th Results Direct Link

    Goa 10th Results Direct Link

  • 12:47 PM IST

    GBSHSE Goa Board 10th Results 2023 LIVE: Goa 10th Results DECLARED,

    Goa Board SSC Result 2023: How to Check Marksheet?
    1. Visit the official website of the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education at gbshse.in.

    2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download Goa Board SSC Results March 2023.”

    3. Enter your credentials and your result will be displayed on the screen.

    4. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

  • 12:43 PM IST

    GBSHSE Goa Board 10th Results 2023 LIVE: Goa 10th Results DECLARED, Check Marksheet At Results.Gbshsegoa.Net

  • 12:35 PM IST

    Goa Board SSC Result 2023 LIVE: Official Websites to Download Goa Board SSC Result 2023

    gbshse.in

    results.gbshegoa.net

  • 12:32 PM IST

    Goa Board SSC Result 2023 LIVE: GBSHSE Class 10th Result Press Conference

    The Goa SSC Result 2023 will be declared at the Conference Hall, Ground Floor, Directorate of Education, Porvorim Goa.

  • 12:31 PM IST

    Goa Board SSC Result 2023 LIVE: GBSHSE Class 10th Result Date And Time

    The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will declare the result for the Secondary School Certificate(SSC) Public Examination April 2023 tomorrow, May 20, 2023, at 4:30 PM.

