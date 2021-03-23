Panaji: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has released the Goa Board SSC Time Table 2021. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can check the final GBSHSE date sheet 2021 for Class 10 on the official website of GBSHSE, gbshse.info. According to the date sheet announced by the board, the Goa Board SSC Time Table 2021, the exam begins on May 13, 2021 with vocational subjects. Also Read - GBSHSE Exam 2021: Goa Class 10, 12 Board Exams To Be Held in April-May, Check Details Here

The Goa class 10 board exams 2021 will conclude on June 4, 2021 with Fundamental of Bakery subject.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the time table below:

May 13, 2021 Music

May 15, 2021 Basic Cookery

May 17, 2021 Tailoring & Cutting

May 18, 2021 Basic Floriculture

May 19, 2021 Third Language

May 20, 2021 Drawing & Painting

May 21, 2021 Mathematics Level 2

May 22, 2021 Mathematics Level 1

May 24, 2021 First Language

May 25, 2021 Pre- Vocational Subjects

May 26, 2021 Second Language

May 27, 2021 NSQF Subjects

May 28, 2021 Word Processing

May 29, 2021 Social Science Paper I

May 31, 2021 Social Science Paper II

June 1, 2021 Home Vegetable Gardens

June 2, 2021 Science

June 3, 2021 Desktop Publishing

June 4, 2021 Fundamentals Of Bakery

Important details here:

Earlier, Goa Board Exams 2021 for Class 10, 12 was scheduled to begin from April 26, 2021. But now Goa Board SSC Time Table 2021 has been rescheduled to begin from May 13, 2021.

The state board has already announced that 30 percent of the syllabus would be reduced for the current academic year.

The official website to download the Goa Board SSC Time Table 2021 is gbshse.info.

As per the schedule, the Goa class 10 board exams 2021 will be begin at 9:30 am.