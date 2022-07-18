GCET 2022 Result: The Directorate of Technical Education(DTE), Goa has declared the result for the Goa Common Entrance Test (GCET) 2022 examination. Registered candidates can download the Goa GCET 2022 Result through the official website of DTE at dte.goa.gov.in. This year, the Common Entrance Test was conducted on July 11 and 12, 2022. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps along with a direct link to download GCET 2022 scorecard.Also Read - CUET PG 2022 Registration Ends Today; Check Details on Marking Scheme, Mode of Examination

How to Download Goa Common Entrance Test GCET 2022 Result?

Visit the official website of the Directorate of Technical Education, Goa at dte.goa.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the “ GCET Results ” section.

” section. A new webpage will open on the screen.

Now click on the link that reads, “GCET RESULTS Click here to download.”

A new PDF will open.

The GCET 2022 Result PDF will open.

will open. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

Alternatively, candidates can download the result through the direct link given above. It is to be noted that the result has been declared for 3000 students. The entrance test was held across 16 examination centres across Goa. For more details, check the official website of Directorate of Technical Education. Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Exam City Slips Likely to Be Released Today; Check Details Here