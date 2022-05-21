Goa Board Class 12 Result 2022: Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, GBSHSE on Saturday declared the Goa Board Class 12 result 2022. The results have been declared today, May 21 as of 5:00 PM. Students who have appeared for the exams can download their results through the official site of GBSHSE on gbshse.info. This year, the Board conducted the Class 12 exams from April 5 to 23, 2022. The Goa HSSC exams were held in 18 centers across the state. It is to be noted that the Goa Board HSSC consolidated result will be available for downloading from the school login from May 24, 2022, at 9:00 AM.Also Read - TNPSC Recruitment 2022: Salary Up to Rs 71900; Class 10 Pass Candidates can Apply For Executive Officer Posts

Official Website to Check Goa HSSC Result 2022?

Here is a list of websites from which candidates can download the resutlts. Also Read - NHAI Recruitment 2022: Registration For Manager, Other Posts Begins at nhai.gov.in| Read Details Here

Goa HSSC Result 2022: Number of Students Appeared For Exam?

This year, a total of 18,201 students appeared for the Goa Board Class 12 board exam, out of which 8,925 are male candidates and 9,276 are female candidates. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to download the result. Also Read - RBI Recruitment 2022: Apply For Architect, Other Posts From May 23| Check Last Date, Selection Process Here

GBSHSE Goa HSSC Result 2022: Steps to Download

Visit the official website of the Goa Board, gbshse.gov.in.

On the home page, click on the link that reads, “ Goa HSSC result.”

Enter the login credentials.

Now click on the ‘Submit’ option

The GBSHSE HSSC Result 2022 will appear on the screen.

will appear on the screen. Download the GBSHSE HSSC 12th result and take a printout for further references.

Alternatively, one can download the result from the direct link given below.