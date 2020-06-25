Goa HSSC Results 2020: Students of Goa will finally be able to get their State Board Class 12th results on Friday. The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education issued a notification detailing about the date and time of the result announcement.

As per updates, the Goa Board Class 12th result 2020 will be declared on June 26 at 5 PM. The GBSHSE Goa HSSC Results 2020 will be released on its official websites.

Students, who have appeared for the Goa HSSC exam 2020 and waiting for their results, will be able to check it on gbshe.gov.in.

For this year’s exam, a total of 18,150 students had appeared and of these, 4,523 students from the arts stream, 5,593 students from commerce and 5,114 students from science. Moreover, 2,920 candidates appeared for vocational courses exam.

This exam was supposed to be conducted in the month of March but due to coronavirus pandemic the exams were postponed on March 20, 2020.

Here’s How to Check Goa HSSC Result 2020:

Step 1: Students need to visit the official website i.e. gbshe.gov.in

Step 2: Then they need to find and click on link for Goa HSSC Result 2020

Step 3: Students need to give out their exam roll number and other details

Step 4: After verifying well all the details, they can submit on the website

Step 5: Soon after that, the Goa HSSC Results will be displayed on the home page.

Step 6: If they want, they can download a softcopy