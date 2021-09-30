Goa Police Recruitment 2021: The Government of Goa has released notification for Goa Police constable recruitment. The recruitment drive aims to hire candidates for the position of Police Constable Driver Grade 3. The candidates who are eligible and interested in the position can apply by October 21, 2021. The candidates can check all the information on the official websites i.e. citizen.goapolice.gov.in, goa.gov.in.Also Read - Goa School Reopening: Physical Sessions for Classes 9 to 12 Likely to Resume Before Diwali

The candidates must note that the Goa Police recruitment notification states that 55 candidates will be hired to fill vacancies of Police constable drivers. The applicants will be selected on the basis of marks they obtain in the written test. After being selected, candidates will have to undergo training for a specific period. Also Read - Delhi University Recruitment 2021: Notification Released for 251 Assistant Professor Posts, Apply on du.ac.in

How To Apply:

Interested candidates will have to submit applications to the Police Headquarters, Panaji- Goa, Mapusa Police Station, Bicholim Police Station, Ponda Police Station, Curchorem Police Station, Margao Town Police Station, Vasco Police Station. Also Read - International Charter Flights to Hit Goa Airport Soon, Says CM Pramod Sawant

Payments:

Candidates falling under General Category will have to pay Rs. 200 as application fee. SC/ST/OBC/Ex-Serviceman will have to pay Rs. 100 as fee.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned all the important details below:

The notification has been released on September 21, 2021

Deadline to submit the form is October 21, 2021

Goa Police Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Total number of vacancies – 55 Posts

Seats for Unreserved – 26

Seats for candidates falling under Scheduled Tribe – 8

Other Backward Class – 19 seats

Economically Weaker Class – 2 seats

Eligibility

Those who have represented a state or the country in the National or National Competition in any of the Games/Sports.

Those who have represented their university in the Inter-University Tournaments conducted by the Inter-University Sports Board.

Those who have represented the State School Teams in the National Sports/Games for School conducted by the All India Schools Games Federation in any of Games/Sports prescribed in the advertisement.

Those who have been awarded national awards in Physical Efficiency under National Physical Efficiency Drive.