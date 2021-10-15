New Delhi: The Goa Public Service Commission has released a recruitment notification on the official website under which candidates will be recruited for various posts such as Dietician, Junior Ophthalmic Surgeon, Librarian, and others.Also Read - UPSC Exam: Aspirants Seeking Extra Attempt Call For Protest at Jantar Mantar Today

Eligible candidates who are planning to appear for the recruitment process must visit the official website and apply for the posts on gpsc.goa.gov.in. The deadline to fill, submit the application form is Oct 22.

Goa Public Service Commission 2021: Vacancy Details

A total of 19 vacancies will be filled through the recruitment process. Here is the list of the available post along with their vacancies.

Dietician: 1

Junior Ophthalmic Surgeon: 1

Junior Orthopaedic Surgeon: 1

Junior Radiologist: 1

Lecturer in Surgery: 6

Lecturer in Medicine: 1

Assistant Professor in Allied Health Science Courses: 2

Assistant Professor in Medical Imaging Technology: 2

Assistant Professor in Optometry: 2

Librarian: 1

Planning Officer: 2

Dy. Town Planner: 1

Goa Public Service Commission 2021: Age Criteria

The candidates planning to sit for the recruitment drive must not be more than 45 years.

Goa Public Service Commission 2021: How to apply

Eligible candidates must send their application form by Oct 22 at the address mentioned below.

“EDC House, Block ‘C’, 1st Floor, Dada Vaidya Road, Panaji-Goa 403001”

For more details and updates, candidates must track the official website of the Goa Public Service Commission.