New Delhi: All schools in Goa for Classes 1 to 12 will resume offline classes from February 21 as the state witnessed a drop in COVID-19 cases. Director of Education Bhushan Sawaikar issued the order asking schools to resume regular classes in offline mode from Monday. The state government's order stated all physical classes in schools will be resumed with COVID-19 protocols in place.

“As COVID-19 cases are reducing day by day in the state, it has been decided by the competent authority to re-open all the educational institutions from std. I to std. XII from February 21 by following COVID appropriate behavior as per SOP guidelines enclosed,” the state health department said in the notification.

Goa | All educational institutions from class 1 to 12 will reopen from February 21, following COVID-19 appropriate behavior: State Govt pic.twitter.com/iWGJPJKd9G — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2022

Goa on Thursday reported 103 fresh coronavirus positive cases and three deaths linked to the infection, the state health department said. With the addition, the overall caseload reached 2,44,508, while the death toll went up to 3,785, it said.

As 481 patients recuperated during the day, the recovery tally rose to 2,39,496. There are 1,227 active cases in the state. “A total of 1,801 tests were conducted on Thursday, which took the overall test count of the coastal state to 18,61,114,” an official said.