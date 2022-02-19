New Delhi: All schools in Goa are set to reopen for physical classes or grades 1 to 12 from Monday (February 21). Ahead of the reopening of schools in Goa, the state government said uniforms will not be mandatory and concession in timings may be given to students in initial days of offline classes.Also Read - Goa Schools To Reopen For Physical Classes From February 21

In a circular, Director of Education Bhushan Savaikar, said timing concession, if required, may be given to students in initial days. The circular said exams should be held in offline mode only and school uniforms should not be insisted upon by authorities.

The Education Department has ordered the reopening of all schools, including pre-primary ones, from Monday (Feb 21). Savaikar said the decision to reopen the schools has been taken in view of a downward trend in COVID-19 cases in the state.

Earlier, the state government’s order stated that all physical classes in schools will be resumed with COVID-19 protocols in place. “As COVID-19 cases are reducing day by day in the state, it has been decided by the competent authority to re-open all the educational institutions from std. I to std. XII from February 21 by following COVID appropriate behavior as per SOP guidelines enclosed,” the state health department said in the notification.

ON Friday, Goa reported 95 COVID-19 cases and three deaths, taking the tally to 2,44,603 and the toll to 3,788, an official said.