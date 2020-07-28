GBSHSE 10th Result 2020: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has announced the result of Goa SSC or class 10 exams 2020. Students can check their result on the board’s official website gbshse.gov.in. Also Read - Goa SSC 10th Result 2020: GBSHSE Scores to be Declared at 4.30 PM at gbshse.gov.in | How to Check

However, due to heavy traffic, the website is currently not loading. Therefore, candidates might have to visit the website frequently to check if its working properly. The result was declared at 4:30 PM on Tuesday.

Steps to check Goa Board SSC 10th Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website gbshse.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘GBSHSE SSC Result 2020’

Step 3: Enter your credentials and click ‘Submit’

Step 4: The ‘GBSHSE SSC Result 2020’ will be displayed on the screen next

Step 5: Check your result and download it for future reference

According to reports, an overall pass percentage of 92.6% has been recorded in the class 10th exams 2020. The girls outperformed the boys with a pass percentage of 93.3% as against 92%.

A total of 19,680 students appeared in the Goa Board class 10 examination this year, which started on February 12. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, some of the papers were postponed, and were later conducted from May 21 to June 6.