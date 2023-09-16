Home

Goa Board SSC, HSSC Board Exams 2024: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has released the tentative examination schedule for the S.S.C. Final Examination(April 2024) an

Goa Board SSC, HSSC Board Exams 2024: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has released the tentative examination schedule for the S.S.C. Final Examination(April 2024) and HSSC Examination (March 2024). Going by the tentative schedule, the Goa SSC board exams will be held from April 1 to April 20, 2024. Meanwhile, the HSSC board examination will be conducted between February 28 to March 12, 2024. All those students who are planning to appear for the board examination will be able to download the GBSHSE Goa SSC Timetable 2023 by visiting the official website at

Goa Board SSC 10th Board Exam 2024 Schedule

Goa Board SSC 10th Board Exam 2024: April 1 to April 20, 2024

Goa Board SSC 10th Board Exam 2024 – Check Date And Time

The candidates are advised to be present at their respective places of examination at 9:00 AM. Late arrival beyond half hour after the commencement of the examination in each subject shall disqualify the candidate from appearing at the said examination. Candidate(s) shall not be allowed to leave the examination hall before 10:30 AM.

Practical examination in Science(General &CWSN)/Geography (CWSN)/History(CWSN) will commence from March 1, 2024 onward, and in Pre-Vocational/CWSN Special subjects will commence from March 13, 2024.

However, the detailed programme of the practical examination will be notified later through the Head of the Institutions.

The practical examination in NSQF subjects will commence from March 4, 2024 onward, and will be conducted by the National Skill Development Council, New Delhi. For more details, candidates are advised to check the detailed notification given below.

Goa Board SSC 10th Board Exam 2024 Schedule – Download PDF

Goa Board HSSC 12th Board Exam 2024 Schedule – Download PDF

Goa Board HSSC 12th Board Exam 2024 – Check Date And Time

The Goa Board will conduct the HSSC board examination between February 28 to March 12, 2024. General Stream: The practical examination will commence from February 1, 2024. However, the detailed programme of the practical examination will be notified later through the Heads of Institutions.

Vocation Stream: The Audit for regular students will commence from February 1, 2023. However, the detailed programme of the Audit for regular and repeater students will be notified later through the Heads of Institutions. For more details, visit the official website of the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education.

