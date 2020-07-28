GBSHSE 10th Result 2020: The Goa Board of secondary and higher secondary education (GBSHSE) will declare the result for Goa SSC or Class 10 exam at 4:30 PM on Tuesday. Students who appeared for the exam can check their scores by visiting the official portal of Goa Board – ghshse.gov.in. The marksheets will be distributed at the respective schools after a few days, the date and time for which will be announced soon. Also Read - Goa Board 10th Result 2020 Date And Time Announced | Check All The Important Details Here

The Goa Board SSC 10th exams were conducted in February this year across 29 centres in the state. However, a few exams remained pending due to the outbreak of coronavirus which were held later between May 21 and June 6. A total of 19,680 students appeared for the class 10th exam. Also Read - Amid Pandemic, Goa Govt Plans to Open New Academic Session From September

The GBSHSE 12th result 2020 was declared on June 26 with a pass percentage of 89.27%. Of the total 17,183 students, 15,339 cleared the Class 12 exam. Also Read - Goa Lockdown News: State to Lift Lockdown Tomorrow But Night Curfew to Continue Till August 10 | Read Details

Here’s how to check your Goa Board SSC 10th Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website – gbshse.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link for GBSHSE Class 10 (SSC) Result 2020

Step 3: Enter the required details in the given fields

Step 4: Click submit

Step 5: Your results will be on your screen, download it for future reference.