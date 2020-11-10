School Reopening News: The Goa government on Tuesday decided to restart the academic activities in the state with the partial reopening of schools from November 21. Also Read - Diwali in Goa: Can You Burst Firecrackers if You're Holidaying in Goa? Here Are New Rules

Issuing an order, the state government said that schools will be reopened for class 10 and 12 following all health protocols and SOPs strictly.

In the order, the state government made it clear that there should not be more than 12 students in a class.

“Running schools in shifts in case of high enrolment schools can be considered by reducing time duration of school hours per shift, such that school is able to manage with same set of teachers in overall school hours,” the order stated.

Earlier the state government had said that it is reviewing the situation about reopening of schools in the state.

“We have reviewed the situation and it was a unanimous decision that from November 21 classes for X and XII standards will recommence by following all the SOPs. The decision will be communicated to the schools,” Sawant had said.

The decision was taken following a meeting chaired by Sawant, who is also the state Education Minister, and officials of the Education Department.

In September, Sawant had formed a consultation committee that included education experts, Education Department officials, and representatives of Headmasters and Parents Teachers Associations to recommend a timeframe for resumptions of schools in the coastal state, which have been shut due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The committee was tasked with seeking inputs from education sector stakeholders and deciding on a date for resumption of schools.

With an addition of 180 fresh infections, Goa’s COVID-19 caseload reached 45,389 on Tuesday. At least 199 COVID-19 patients were discharged from various hospitals, while four died of the infection during the day. There are currently 1,861 active cases in the state. Over 1,578 samples were tested during the day.