The Goa University students who are preparing for 1st / 2nd Year examinations, we have some important news for you. As per the latest updates, the Goa University has announced that the upcoming Semester Exams for the undergraduate courses i.e. BA, BSc and BCom programmes for 1st and 2nd year students will be held in online mode starting from 4th January 2021.

Apart from these exams, the university will also conduct the Semester Exams for Final Year students in offline starting from the same date i.e. 4th January 2021.

As per the details shared by the varsity, the exam papers will be shared with students through any of the following platforms: Google Classroom, Moodle, Email, WhatsApp, etc.

The Question Paper will be shared with the students by 10 AM.

After receiving the question paper, the candidate will have to either type answers to the questions or write them down and scan them or click a photograph of them and upload the answer sheet on the university’s website. Students are required to upload the answer sheets latest by 1 PM in the afternoon.

The exam duration would be of two hours i.e. 120 minutes in which students will be required to answer questions worth 30 / 40 marks. Moreover, the university has informed that only one question paper will be set per subject for all the exams that are scheduled to be held online.