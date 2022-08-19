India Recruitment Drive 2022 Latest Update: Here comes a piece of good news for the freshers. A recent report stated that 59% of Indian companies are interested to hire freshers between July to December, 2022. TeamLease EdTech, one of India’s leading learning solutions provider, in its bi-annual ‘Career Outlook Report’ for the period July to December, 2022, mentioned a comprehensive analysis of the fresher hiring sentiment in India.Also Read - Delhi to Kullu Via Chandigarh in Less Than 3 Hours. Timings, Route And Other Details of ATR-42 Flight Here

List of top sectors looking to hire freshers

In the coming months, a series of top sectors are looking to hire freshers. Some of those top sectors include Information and Technology, Ecommerce and Technology Start-ups, and Telecommunications. These are the most promising sectors for freshers with 65%, 48% and 47% employers showing the intent to hire, respectively.

Apart from this, the telecom companies are also looking forward to investing INR 3345 crores in the sector and expand their data centres pan India.

List of top job locations for freshers

There are several top-ranking job locations within India where there is strong demand for freshers. Bengaluru is one of the leading cities for freshers with 68% employers projecting the intent to hire, followed by Mumbai (50%) and Delhi (45%).

The hiring sentiment of employers in H1 2022 in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi stood at 59%, 43% and 39% respectively.

However, other locations which have shown slow hiring sentiment include Kochi (2%), Indore (2%), Coimbatore (3%) and Chandigarh (5%).