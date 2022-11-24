Good News For Freshers: Digital Platform Biz2x Plans To Recruit 250 People In India. Check Eligibility

Biz2Credit has over 750 employees globally, building next-generation business lending solutions.

Biz2X enables financial institutions to provide a customised online lending experience for their small and midsize business customers.

Biz2x Recruitment 2022: Biz2X, a subsidiary of Biz2Credit in India, announced that it is planning to hire 250 people by next year. The digital lending software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform recruited 220 people in 2022 across its India office, in addition to 30 contractual staff members.

“Our focus is to attract and retain the right talent keeping in perspective the massive layoffs that are currently happening in the startup ecosystem,” said Anupama Garg, CHRO and SVP, Biz2credit.

Eligibility

Biz2X said it will recruit personnel in the middle management roles with experience and expertise in domains such as data science, product development and management, front-end and back-end operations, among others.

Some of the top academic institutions from which Biz2X has hired or is planning to hire from, includes IIT Roorkee, IIIT Sonepat, IIIT Delhi, BITS Pilani, NIT Delhi and Kurusksetra, Jaypee Institute of Technology, Maharaja Agrasen College, NSUT, Hansraj, Indraprastha university and Jamia Milia Islamia, among others.

