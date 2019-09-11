New Delhi: Indian students who are planning to work in the UK after completion of their studies there, here comes a good piece of news for you! Authorities in the UK have planned to extend the work visas for foreign students studying in British universities to two years.

Reintroduced by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the return of the two-year post-study work visa for international students, was part of a package of the government measures to boost the number of overseas students in the UK.

“There is no limit on the number of international students that can study in the UK, and to ensure the UK continues to attract and welcome them, the post-study leave period will be extended to six months for undergraduate and master’s students, and a year for doctoral students,” the Department for Education said in a statement.

The department said the government would also consider ‘how the visa process could be improved for applicants and supporting student employment.’

The scheme was earlier scrapped in 2012 by former British Prime Minister Theresa May.

The new immigration route will be available for international students who have completed a course in any subject at undergraduate level or higher level at a Higher Education Provider which has a proven track record in upholding immigration checks and other rules of studying in the UK.

Currently, graduates with undergraduate and postgraduate degrees are only allowed to look for work for only four months. Last year UK universities educated around 4,60,000 students apart from the EU. It aims to extend it to 60,000 over the next 10 years, as per a report.

When it comes to India, the number of graduates coming to Britain reduced from 51,218 in 2010 to 22,752 in 2011-12 and went further down to 15,388 in 2017-18, but increased to 21,881 last year, said a report from Times of India.