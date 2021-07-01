New Delhi: Here comes a piece of good news for Indian students who are studying in the UK. Now they will have the opportunity to stay back for a longer duration in the UK after completing their studies. The United Kingdom Home Office on Thursday officially opened its new post-study work visa for international students which will offer overseas graduates from India and other destinations the option to apply for the right to stay on for job experience at the end of their university courses. Also Read - Dubbed As Happiest Nation On Planet, This Country Faces Workforce Shortage, Seeks Migrants

This Graduate route visa which was announced last year by UK Home Secretary Priti Patel, is now open for applications from this week and is expected to particularly benefit Indian students, who are known to choose their degree courses based on the prospect of work experience. Also Read - Indian Software Engineer Becomes US Citizen in Rare Ceremony at White House Hosted by Trump

“For the first time, the vast majority of applicants to the graduate route will be able to apply in a fully digital way, using the UK Immigration: ID Check smartphone app. Successful applicants will be issued with an eVisa, and be able to conveniently access this status whenever needed to prove their rights in the UK,” a statement from the British High Commission in Delhi said. Also Read - No Visa For Foreign Students, Including Indians, Whose Classes Move Online: US Government

As per updates, the application process under the new route is more convenient as it allows students to submit the documents online. Earlier, the applicants had to visit on a UK visa and citizenship application service or re-submit their biometrics.

The new decision is expected to help tens of thousands of students from India. As per updates, more than 56,000 Indian nationals were granted a student visa last year — a 13% increase on the previous year and almost a quarter of all student visas the UK has issued.

Notably, this Graduate route is designed for international graduates who have been awarded their degree from a recognised UK university to stay on and look for work for at least two years.

“Under the UK Government’s points-based immigration system, talented students from India and across the globe now have the opportunity to kick start their careers in the UK at the highest levels of business, science, technology and the arts,” Home Secretary Priti Patel said in a statement.

“Once they’ve received their world-leading qualification from one of our fantastic education institutions, this new visa will give them the freedom to fulfil their aspirations and advance their careers,” she added.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Jan Thompson, Acting British High Commissioner to India said: “The numbers show that UK universities are already a popular destination for Indian students, who contribute immensely to the unique living bridge that exists between the UK and India.”

“The Graduate route will further help students who wish to stay and work in the UK, strengthening this bond between our two countries even more. Cooperation in higher education is one of the crucial commitments in the UK and India’s 2030 Roadmap, and this is another positive step in that direction,” she said further.