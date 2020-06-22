New Delhi: In a breather for JEE and NEET aspirants, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has announced that the National Test Abhyas app will now have questions for mock tests in Hindi too. Earlier, the app offered questions only in English language. Also Read - Jamia Millia Islamia Secures 6th Spot in QS World University Rankings Despite Broiling in Political Controversies

This decision comes after several students requested the HRD ministry to include questions in Hindi language as well.

All the JEE-NEET aspirants can now download the app from the Google Play Store. However, the existing users of the app will need to update their app to have access to mock questions in Hindi.

Here are some important features of the app:

1) The National Test Abhyas app provides free mock tests to the JEE and NEET aspirants.

2) Students can access full-lengh question papers for JEE main, advanced and NEET exams and practice them

on a daily basis.

3) Students can also track their performance and preparations on this app.

4) The app also keeps a record of their total and subject-wise scores.