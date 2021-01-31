Ranchi: In a good news for medical aspirants, Jharkhand will get two new medical colleges as per orders of health secretary K K Soan. The medical colleges will be built in Giridih and Khunti district soon, India Today quoted Soan as saying. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Rs 1000 Pension Per Month to Elderly, 75% Reservation in Jobs For Locals in Jharkhand

The project will kick off once the land is alloted to health department in two weeks’ time. With the addition of two new colleges, Jharkhand will have a total of 10 medical colleges across the state. Also Read - Bird Flu: Over 11000 Birds Culled in Maharashtra; Delhi Bans Sale, Storage of Poultry Products | Key Points

Once the colleges are made, a total of 1000 new seats will be made available to students seeking admissions in MBBS courses. Also Read - Jharkhand BEd Merit List 2020 Likely to be Out Today at jcebed.formflix.com, Check Details Here

As of now, Jharkhand cities such as Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Dhanbad, Palamu, Hazaribag, Dumka, AIMS in deoghar are home to medical colleges.

Meanwhile, Odisha government had announced a recruitment of 2,000 more MBBS and BDS students for appointment in the upcoming medical colleges and peripheral hospitals. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, while announcing this through video conferencing, had said the nine new medical colleges should not face shortage of doctors and medical infrastructure.

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) was also asked to notify the appointment of doctors at the earliest. Officials were also directed to complete projects in the health sector in coordination with different departments, Patnaik had added.