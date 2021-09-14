Lucknow: In good news for medical students from the Hindi belt, they will soon be able to study medicine in the Hindi language. According to reports, Uttar Pradesh Bhasha Sansthan has published three medical books in Hindi. The President of Hindi Bhasha Sansthan, Dr. Rajnarayan Shukla, has also sent a proposal to the UP government to include the books in the medical studies of all the universities of the state, reported India Today.Also Read - Apple Event 2021 LIVE UPDATES: AirPods 3 to be Announced Alongside iPhone 13, Says Report | Deets Inside

The books have been penned by former Head of the Department of Surgery of KGMU, TC Goel, and his son, Dr. Apul Goyal.

While the first two books are on ‘Modern Surgery and Specialties of Surgery’, the third book is based on disease diagnosis.

All three books could soon be a part of the medical curriculum if the UP government approves the proposal.

Meanwhile, Bhasha Sansthan is working on a Hindi language book for subjects related to management. Jawaharlal Nehru University Prof. Rajeev Sijoria is writing a book on the Indian Art of Management.

The institute is also working on writing other Hindi books for medical subjects in the coming days.