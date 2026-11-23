Good news for Nepali students as PM Modi announces IIT offshore campus and innovation hub in Nepal

PM Narendra Modi announces a new IIT offshore campus, startup incubator, and innovation hub in Nepal following talks with Nepali PM Balendra Shah to boost youth ties.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart Balendra Shah in New Delhi (PTI)

New Delhi: In a significant global development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India will establish an offshore campus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Nepal. Making the big announcement, PM Modi underscored New Delhi’s commitment to supporting the aspirations of Nepal’s younger generation through higher education, innovation, and skill development. The Indian PM also announced a startup incubator and an innovation hub, as part of a broader push to empower Nepali youth and deepen bilateral educational and technological cooperation. Here are are all the details you need to know about the announcements made by PM Modi.

What PM Modi said on establishing startup incubator, an innovation hub in Nepal?

“Friends, Nepal’s youth generation is full of talent, energy, and big dreams. India is fully committed to partnering in making their dreams a reality. To realise this resolve, we will establish a startup incubator, an innovation hub, and an offshore campus of the Indian Institute of Technology in Nepal,” PM Modi said.

Alongside setting up the IIT offshore campus, the Prime Minister announced expanded academic avenues in India for students from the Himalayan nation, stating, “We will expand scholarship opportunities in India for Nepali students in law and technology.

“Goals of “Viksit Bharat” and “Samunnat Nepal”

The announcement forms a key pillar of the Joint Vision Document issued by India and Nepal on Monday, described by PM Modi as a blueprint for jointly realising the goals of “Viksit Bharat” and “Samunnat Nepal”—during Shah’s first bilateral visit to India since assuming office earlier this year, a report by PTI news agency said.

Alongside setting up the IIT offshore campus, the Prime Minister announced expanded academic avenues in India for students from the Himalayan nation, stating, “We will expand scholarship opportunities in India for Nepali students in law and technology.”

PM Modi also pointed to plans to boost food processing and value addition in Nepal, noting, “And to promote food processing and value addition, we will also collaborate in developing an agro-industrial park in Nepal.”

Highlighting opportunities for young creators from both countries to collaborate through films, modern technology, and new media to present their shared heritage globally, the Prime Minister said India would host a large Nepalese contingent at the upcoming WAVES summit, while also stepping up cooperation in sports, particularly cricket, by supporting infrastructure development and player training in Nepal.

PM Modi expressed condolences over the loss of lives in the severe floods that struck Nepal in August and reaffirmed New Delhi’s commitment to standing by Kathmandu in difficult times.