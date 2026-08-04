Good news for students as Delhi govt announces free one-year JEE, NEET coaching scholarship for Class 12 students

The Delhi Government announced a free one-year residential JEE and NEET coaching scholarship for Class 12 government school students in partnership with Dakshana Foundation.Class 12 students in Delhi government and aided schools can now access free one-year residential coaching for JEE and NEET through a scholarship offered by the Pune-based Dakshana Foundation

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New Delhi: In a matter of good news for students of the national capital, the Delhi Government on Monday announced a free one-year residential coaching programme for Class 12 students in government and government-aided schools preparing for the JEE and NEET examinations. Offered under a scholarship by the Pune-based non-profit organisation, the Dakshana Foundation, the initiative aims to provide competitive entrance exam preparation to meritorious students. The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) has officially notified all eligible schools across the national capital about the scholarship opportunity. Here are all the details you need to know about the new initiative launched by the Delhi government.

What is Delhi government’s Joint Dakshana Selection Test (JDST) 2027

Candidates for the prestigious residential programme will be selected based on their performance in the Joint Dakshana Selection Test (JDST) 2027. According to the DoE notification, this critical selection test is scheduled to be conducted in December this year. The scheme will enable selected candidates to undergo intensive, fully funded guidance to help them crack engineering and medical entrance tests.

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According to a circular issued by the DoE, the scholarship is open to meritorious and deserving students of Class 12 (Science) studying in government and government-aided schools during the current academic session, a report by PTI news agency said.

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What facilities will selected students get?

The selected students will receive free residential coaching for one year at the foundation’s campus, Dakshana Valley, located in Kadus village in Pune district of Maharashtra, it stated. The programme will be provided at no cost to the students and will include free coaching, accommodation and food for the entire duration of the course, the department said.