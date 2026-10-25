Good news for students as Delhi govt schools to get medical rooms with first-aid facilities, dedicated health worker

The Delhi government will establish first-aid medical facilities across 1,086 government schools, deploying trained health workers with an annual budget of Rs 48.87 crore.

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Good news for students as Delhi govt schools to get medical rooms with first-aid facilities, dedicated health worker (Representational AI image)

New Delhi: The Delhi government has announced a major student healthcare initiative to establish dedicated first-aid medical rooms across all 1,086 government schools under the Directorate of Education. Announcing the project on Sunday, Education Minister Ashish Sood stated that the initiative carries an estimated annual allocation of Rs 48.87 crore. Designed to manage immediate physical ailments and minor injuries during school hours, each facility will be staffed by trained health personnel to ensure student wellbeing across state-run institutions.

Key Highlights & Fact-Check Breakdown

Universal Coverage: Covers all 1,086 schools operating under Delhi’s Directorate of Education. Read more: Delhi Government Schools soon to have one compulsory English Medium section for all classes

Financial Outlay: Approved at an estimated annual cost of Rs 48.87 crore.

Qualified Personnel: Each medical room will deploy a trained healthcare professional, such as an Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) or a multipurpose health worker.

Scope of Care: Provides immediate first aid, wound dressing, oral rehydration solution (ORS) administration and supervised temporary rest.

Operational Boundaries: Strictly non-diagnostic; facilities will not conduct diagnostic tests or prescribe medications.

Medical rooms to provide basic care, including wound dressing, administration of ORS

The medical rooms will provide basic care, including wound dressing, administration of oral rehydration solution (ORS) and supervised temporary rest. They will not offer diagnostic services or prescribe medicines, the statement said.

The initiative aims to address situations involving minor injuries, sudden illness, fatigue, dizziness and other temporary discomforts among students during school hours.

The rollout will be implemented in phases, beginning with schools that have separate rooms for the facilities, followed by those where alternative rooms or porta cabins will be set up, it said.

The facilities will also provide a private space for girl students to address menstrual health needs, according to the statement.

The proposal is aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which envisages safe, inclusive and supportive learning environments.

“Every child in our government schools deserves a safe and caring environment. When a student falls sick or gets hurt during school hours, parents and teachers should have peace of mind knowing that immediate first aid and proper care are readily available right inside the school campus,” Sood said.

He said the initiative would ensure access to immediate basic medical assistance for students within school premises.

(With inputs from agencies)