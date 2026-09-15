Good news for students of Delhi as hostel facilities for 10,000 boys and girls; check location details

Delhi government to develop hostels for 10,000 students across various state universities and colleges, utilizing land audits and public-private partnerships.

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Delhi hostels- Representational AI image

New Delhi: Following the fatal building collapse in Satya Niketan, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced a major project to construct safe, affordable hostel accommodation for 10,000 students across the national capital. The multi-department initiative aims to expand state-run residential capacity, reducing outstation students’ reliance on unregulated private paying guest (PG) accommodations. Here are all the details you need to know about the recent announcement made by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta about affordable hostel accommodation for 10,000 students across the national capital.

Key Campus Developments & Participating Departments

Institution / Department Planned Development Status Ambedkar University (Dhirpur) Hostel projects currently underway / proposed. GB Pant Engineering College & Polytechnic Student residential facilities planned / under construction. Indira Gandhi Hospital & Medical College Dedicated medical student and resident hostels proposed. Delhi Sports University Hostels for student-athletes under proposal. Participating Departments Higher Education, Health, Women & Child Development, and Public Works Department (PWD).

“This would help speed up construction while ensuring proper maintenance and the continued provision of better facilities for students,” Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said. The government is also framing a policy to ensure proper accommodation facilities for students who come to Delhi in large numbers every year, said the chief minister.

Big action after collapse of five-storeyed paying guest (PG) building in Delhi

The decision by the Delhi government comes in the aftermath of the collapse of a five-storeyed paying guest (PG) accommodation in Satya Niketan in the heart of Delhi University’s South Campus that left seven persons, including five students, dead.

Gupta said the hostel facility will be for both male and female students. The accommodations will be available to students from any college or university in Delhi.

“We will develop such hostels where parents can leave their children with complete peace of mind, regardless of which state they come from and the students also will not have to worry and can concentrate on their dreams,” she assured.

Gupta underlined that it’s important to fulfil the requirements of hostels for colleges and universities if Delhi has to emerge as a bigger education hub of the country.

(With inputs from agencies)