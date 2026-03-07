Good news for Vaibhav Suryavanshi's family before IPL 2026 season, uncle Abhishek Chauhan has managed to...

Home

The Union Public Service Commission declared the UPSC CSE Result 2025 on Friday. Anuj Agnihotri, an MBBS graduate from AIIMS, Jodhpur, topped the civil services exam. This year, a total of 958 candidates, 659 men and 299 women, have qualified the examination and are recommended for appointment to different central civil services, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) said.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Chauhan, the maternal uncle of India’s Under-19 World Cup winner Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, cracked the UPSC Civil Services examination in his maiden attempt. He achieved an All India Rank(AIR) 102 in the UPSC Civil Services(Main) Examination 2025. He secured an Indian Police Service(IPS) post.

Chauhan hails from Rajajan village in Mohiuddinnagar block of Samastipur district in Bihar. Speaking about his family members, his father, Dr Abhay Kumar Singh, is a professor by profession. His mother’s name is Anuradha Rajput.

At present, his father is working as the registrar of Nalanda Open University. It is to be noted that Abhishek and Vaibhav are related as the UPSC topper is his maternal uncle.

The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2025, was conducted on May 25 last year. A total of 5,76,793 candidates appeared for it, according to the UPSC. As many as 14,161 candidates qualified for the written (main) examination, which was held in August 2025. Of these, 2,736 candidates qualified for the personality test (interview).

The civil services examination is conducted annually in three stages — preliminary, main, and interview — by the UPSC to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

