Good news for students of Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Bihar as schools declare Holi holidays; check full list here

School holidays

Holi school holidays: In a matter of good news for school going students of Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Bihar, the authorities have declared school holidays ahead of Holi celebrations. In the recent update, it is being informed that students across several states have something to look forward to as governments announce school holidays for Holi in March 2026. Education departments have released state-wise calendars confirming closures for Holika Dahan and the main festival, giving many children an extended break. Here are all the details you need to know about the Holi school holidays for 2026.

School holidays for Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Bihar, Jharkhand

While dates may differ slightly due to local observances and calendar calculations, schools in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Bihar, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Assam will remain shut for one or more days. Notably, Holi, along with Eid and Ram Navami, is among the key festival breaks this month.

List of school holidays in Uttar Pradesh schools

In Uttar Pradesh, government schools will remain closed from March 2 to March 4, 2026. As March 1 falls on a Sunday, students will enjoy four consecutive days off. According to the state’s gazetted calendar, schools will shut on March 2 and March 3 for Holika Dahan observances and on March 4 for the main Holi celebrations.

When will Noida schools remain closed for Holi?

Also, schools in Noida will be closed as per the Uttar Pradesh government order.

Students should note that regular academic activities will resume on March 5.Notably, the order applies to government schools across the state, ensuring a planned festive break for students.

School holidays for Delhi, Haryana and Punjab

In Delhi, Haryana and Punjab, schools have been declared closed on March 4 for Holi. Getting to the eastern part of India, the education department lists in Bihar and Jharkhand indicate that schools are likely to observe a two-day holiday on March 3 and March 4.

In the state schools of Assam, where Holi is celebrated as ‘Daul Utsav’ or ‘Dol Jatra’, schools will remain closed on March 3. Also, the authorities have said that specific dates may vary slightly and students and parents are advised to confirm the final schedule with their respective schools.

Which are the school holidays for Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan?

It should be noted that no official confirmation has been made regarding school holidays from the Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan governments.

Note to parents: Always confirm school holidays with your school management.

