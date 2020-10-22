New Delhi: JEE Main will now be conducted in more regional languages for admission to more number of state engineering colleges, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal announced on Thursday, adding that it will be done in line with the new National Education Policy. Also Read - 'No Question of Revising Reservations Under National Education Policy 2020': Education Minister

"In line with the vision of NEP 2020, the Joint Admission Board (JAB) of JEE (Main) has decided to conduct the JEE (Main) examination in more regional languages of India," the minister tweeted.

"The examination will also be conducted in regional languages where entry to State Engineering Colleges is decided based on an examination (conducted in regional language). State language of States who admit students based on the JEE (Main) will also be included under this," he said in a subsequent tweet.

The decision, Pokhriyal continued, was taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who noted that many top-scoring countries in the PISA examination use ‘mother tongue’ as a medium of instruction. The decision of JAB will help students comprehend questions better & score higher, he said.

The changes will be brought in the next academic cycle which begins in 2021.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has previously asserted that the government was not against the use of English as a medium of instruction but wanted to strengthen other Indian languages to promote education across the country.

“We are not against English but the mother tongue as a medium of education would help strengthen Indian languages,” he said at a webinar, adding that the Centre wanted to strengthen at least 22 Indian languages and “promote all these languages”.

The Centre has faced immense flak over the changes brought under NEP 2020, that disregard English as a preferred medium of instruction in schools and colleges. The agitation was mainly raised in southern and northeastern states where Hindi or the local language was difficult to be understood by all.