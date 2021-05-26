New Delhi: The Government has introduced a new set of guidelines for CoWIN that aims at allowing third parties to enable registration, scheduling, and management of vaccination through their apps, according to a Gadget 360 report. The fresh guidelines come at a time when some states are facing a shortage of COVID-19 vaccines. Reports suggest that people are unable to find vaccination slots on the CoWIN platform. However, it is believed that with the introduction of new guidelines the registration issue will be sorted. Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown Live Updates: State Cabinet May Extend Restrictions in State Today

This is an update to the existing framework in which developers can only offer information on the availability of slots and downloading of vaccination certificates via their apps.

Until now, Aarogya Setu and Umang were the only apps through which people were able to register and book COVID-19 vaccination appointments, while third parties could only show the availability of appointment slots.

The CoWIN APIs will allow app developers to roll out the ability to register and schedule an appointment and manage COVID-19 vaccination and facilities directly from their end. The update was spotted first by journalist Ivan Mehta. The developer-side changes will take place in the master database maintained as part of the CoWIN platform, the guidelines mention.

The government had recently revised the existing guidelines for CoWIN public API making all third-party websites, apps and tools designed to notify people about COVID-19 vaccination slots in real-time pretty much useless. The guidelines updated on May 5 state that “appointment availability data is cached and may be up to 30 minutes old” making real-time notifications basically redundant.