New Delhi: Google India has announced its registration for its Google India Girl Hackathon 2022. The event is scheduled to held between March 19 and April 30. In an announcement, Google India called for women coders to take part in the Hackathon 2022 event. The winners of the Hackathon 2022 event will win cash prizes, an interview with Google and cool merchandises.Also Read - Google Halts All Ad Sales In Russia Amid Ukraine Invasion

“Calling women coders of tomorrow 👩‍💻👩‍💻👩‍💻#CrackTheCode and participate in our Girl Hackathon to win cash prizes, an interview with Google and cool merch. Women students of computer science and allied courses can register in teams of 3 at: https://goo.gle/GirlHackathon,” Google India tweeted.

Google India Girl Hackathon 2022: Key Points

The registration for Google India Girl Hackathon 2022 will close on March 9.

The program will take place from March 19 to April 30.

The program is open to all women students pursuing undergraduate or postgraduate degrees in computer science and/or related circuit branches. Please read through the registration tab before applying.

This is a team based event and allows participation of three per team. Participants will be allowed to form teams based on the group allocations available in the registration tab.

For more details, visit the official site of the Google India Girl Hackathon 2022 event and apply for the event.

What is Girl Hackathon

Girl Hackathon is a program for women students in computer science and allied courses across India. It has been designed to provide a platform for women in the engineering campus space to showcase their coding skills and promote creative solutions for real time technical challenges. This virtual hackathon will challenge the innovation and problem solving skills of the participants and inspire them to creatively engage with Google. This is a team based program for women only and winning teams will be offered the opportunity to interview with Google and win exciting cash prizes. The program is spread over a period of 6 weeks across different stages of the hackathon and the participants are expected to be available to work on the challenge with their teams during this duration as and when they progress through each stage, Google India said.