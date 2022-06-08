Google Recruitment 2022: For those who are looking for job opportunities in Google, here is a big update for you. Google is looking to recruit 87 people in different departments for its Mumbai campus in India. Google in a statement said that the selected candidates will play an important role in helping to keep Googlers from around the world productive.Also Read - Google Begins Work on Hyderabad Campus, Largest Outside Its Mountainview, US Headquarters | PHOTOS

Giving details, Google India on its official website said Google Mumbai is looking to hire 87 people for its different departments like Sales, Service and Support (47 jobs), Engineering and Technology (37 jobs), Business Strategy (7 jobs), Marketing and Communications (7 jobs), and one job each of People and Facilities departments. Also Read - Google India Girl Hackathon 2022: Registration Open, Winner to Get Cash And Job Interview at Google

Google India on its website said, “We’re looking for future Googlers to build with us. Check out our open roles and apply today.” Also Read - Here's The Case in Which Google CEO Sundar Pichai's Name Has Been Dragged

“Each one of our locations has its own flavor of Googleyness, featuring unique architecture and design, office traditions, and of course, snacks. But no matter which office you step into, you’ll find Googlers building products that help create opportunities for everyone, whether down the street or across the globe. Every day these teams bring their insight, imagination, and a healthy disregard for the impossible,” the search engine giant said.

“Google is proud to be an equal opportunity workplace and is an affirmative action employer. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity or Veteran status. We also consider qualified applicants regardless of criminal histories, consistent with legal requirements,” the company added.

While applying for these positions, the candidates will have an opportunity to share their preferred working location from Gurugram, Mumbai, or Bengaluru.

Benefits:

In terms of flexibility and time off, Google said the company will provide paid time off, including vacation, bereavement, jury duty, sick leave, parental leave, disability, holidays, and global reset/wellbeing days. Apart from hybrid work model, work from home for two days each week will be given for most roles.