Keep India Smiling Foundational Scholarship to Goonj Grassroots Fellowship: Check List of Programmes Students Need To Apply

Scholarship And Fellowships: Scholarships are extremely beneficial, especially for students who excel academically but lack financial resources. Check details here.

List of scholarship you need to apply.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

Scholarship And Fellowships: Scholarships and fellowships are types of financial aid that assist students and researchers in achieving their academic and professional goals. In other words, scholarships are extremely beneficial, especially for students who excel academically but lack financial resources. While fellowships are typically given based on research or professional achievement, scholarships are typically given based on academic merit.

Scholarships are classified as fully funded or partially funded. They may cover the entire cost of education or only a portion of it. Here is a list of scholarships a college student can apply for. Take a look at these three fellowship and scholarship programmes:

Goonj Urban Fellowship 2023-24

Goonj, a non-profit organisation offers students with Goonj Urban Fellowship 2023-24. “Goonj Urban Fellowship started with the aim to provide urban youth, usually isolated from the rural realities, exposure to the issues of urban and rural India some amazing work in rural India. Our aim was also to stand with them, nudging for their capacity building, fundraising and cross learning work, in a year long journey,” reads the official website. It is a 12-month programme in which fellows will work in both urban and rural areas across the country, engaging with communities on the ground.

Age Limit: Although age is just a number, you ought to be 21 to 30 years by 31st July, 2023.

Although age is just a number, you ought to be 21 to 30 years by 31st July, 2023. Stipend : Rs 20,000

: Rs 20,000 Direct Link: Click Here

Required Skills Set: Basic fluency in English and Hindi communication(reading, writing, and speaking) Basic computer knowledge – Ms Office and other tools.

Basic fluency in English and Hindi communication(reading, writing, and speaking) Basic computer knowledge – Ms Office and other tools. Last Date: As per media reports, the last date to apply is May 25, 2023

Keep India Smiling Foundational Scholarship & Mentorship Programme 2022-23

Keep India Smiling Foundational Scholarship & Mentorship Programme aims to provide foundational support to individuals, who are deserving & meritorious but may lack resources to pursue their dreams. Check details for the Keep India Smiling Foundational Scholarship & Mentorship Programme for Class 11 2022-23 below.

Eligibility: Must have passed Class 10 board examination in 2022. Must be enrolled in Class 11 at a recognised school in India. Must have scored at least 75% in Class 10 board exams. Annual family income should be less than INR 5 Lakhs

Must have passed Class 10 board examination in 2022. Must be enrolled in Class 11 at a recognised school in India. Must have scored at least 75% in Class 10 board exams. Annual family income should be less than INR 5 Lakhs Benefits : INR 20,000 per annum for 2 years

: INR 20,000 per annum for 2 years Last Date: March 31, 2023

March 31, 2023 Direct Link: Click Here

Goonj Grassroots Fellowship 2023-24

Goonj, a non-profit organisation offers students with Goonj Grassroots Fellowship. The fellowship is offered to students who have qualified their matriculation exams. “In 2019 Goonj started the Grassroots Fellowship for capacity-building and nurturing of rural youth. In the one year of Fellowship, fellows immerse in various development initiatives in geographies across rural India. Our overarching goal is to build a bridge of capacity for the rural youth, giving them the confidence and opportunities to learn and work in their villages/ towns, instead of migrating to cities in desperation,” reads the official website.

Age : 18 to 30 years as of 31st July, 2023.

: 18 to 30 years as of 31st July, 2023. Minimum qualification : Matriculation by 31st July, 2023.

: Matriculation by 31st July, 2023. Language proficiency : Basic fluency in English or Hindi (reading, writing, and speaking).

: Basic fluency in English or Hindi (reading, writing, and speaking). Last Date: As per media reports, the last date to apply is May 25, 2023

As per media reports, the last date to apply is May 25, 2023 Direct Link: Click Here

Stipend: A Fellow would receive a stipend of Rs 10,000 to 12,000 depending on placement location.

