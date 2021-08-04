New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the continuation of the ”Samagra Shiksha Scheme” for school education for another five years. Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Anurag Thakur told reporters that the scheme would continue from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2026. Education minister Pradhan said the scheme would be called ”Samagra Shiksha Scheme 2”.Also Read - CBSE 10th Result 2021: PM Modi Congratulates Class X Students as CBSE Releases Scores

While addressing a press conference, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that that under National Education Policy and Samagra Shiksha 2.0, formalization of playschools and anganwadi have been. He further informed that the Government schools will have playschools as well. Teachers will be trained accordingly.

"Emphasis will be placed on vocational learning. Classes 6-8 will receive its exposure&focus on skills will be placed on classes 9-12. Talks are held to formalize coding, augmented and virtual reality, etc. along with more modern skills in schools," Pradhan said.

“For the first time, govt has added child safety within the Samagra Shiksha scheme. States will be given aid to make a commission for protection of child rights,” he added.

A financial outlay of Rs 2,94,283.04 crore, which includes central share of Rs 1,85,398.32 crore has been made to implement the scheme. It will cover 1.16 million schools, over 156 million students and 5.7 million teachers of government and and aided schools, according to details shared by the governmen’s principal spokesperson on Twitter.

The scheme also moots access to quality education with an equitable and inclusive classroom environment with a greater focus on imparting skills among the students.