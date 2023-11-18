Home

Government Exam 2024: From NDA, CDS, CSE To SSC CGL; Check Notification Date, Exam Schedule

The Commission will conduct the NDA & NA examination(I) 2024 on April 21, 2024. The notification will be released on December 20, 2023.

Government Exam Dates: Are you preparing for a government exam? Government exams in India cover various fields such as banking, civil services, teaching, defense, railways, and many more. Each examination has its own syllabus and eligibility criteria. Some of the popular exams include the UPSC Civil Services Exam, IBPS PO/Clerk exams for banking, and SSC exams for various government positions. In addition to it, State Public Service Commissions also conduct the state-level examination. These government positions often offer competitive salaries along with additional perks such as healthcare, housing, and various allowances. Check the government examination calendar, notification schedule, application date, and registration last date here.

Government Exams – UPSC Exam Calendar

The notification for the Civil Services(Preliminary) Examination, 2024 through CS(P) Examination 2024 will be published on February 14. The last date to apply is March 5, 2024. The examination is scheduled to be held on May 26, 2024.

UPSC Aspirants can download the UPSC annual exam calendar from the official website of the Commission at .“The dates of UPSC notification, application form, exam, and duration of examinations/ RTs are liable to alteration, if the circumstances require, mentioned by the commission,” reads the official notice. The exam calendar includes the name of the exam to be conducted by UPSC in the year 2024, its notification date, the last date to submit the application, and the examination date.

The Civil Services (Main) Examination 2024 will be held on September 20, 2024, and will continue for 5 days. Meanwhile, the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination 2023 will be held on November 24, 2024, and will continue for seven days. The Commission will conduct the NDA & NA examination(I) on April 21, 2024. The UPSC Engineering Services (Main) Exam 2024 will be held on June 23, 2024.

Government Exams – SSC Exam Calendar

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the examination schedule for the various competitive examinations. The Commission has decided to conduct the competitive examinations during the months of April and May 2024. If going by the SSC exam schedule, the Grade ‘C’ Stenographer Limited Departmental Competitive Examination- 2023-2024 will be conducted in the month of April-May, 2024. The detailed advertisement for the same will be published on January 5, 2024. The last date to apply is January 25. One can download the SSC Exam Calendar 2024 by visiting the official website of the Commission at .

The Commission will conduct the SSA/UDC Grade Limited Department Competitive examination, 2023-24 in April-May 2024. The last date to apply is February 8, 2024.

The candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission at regular intervals for further updates.

