Government Exams 2024: Check Notification Date, Exam Schedule For Upcoming Govt Jobs

Government Exam Dates: Preparing for a government exam? Or want to work in the government sector? Well, well, well government exams in India usually cover various fields such as banking, civil services, teaching, defense, railways, and many more. However, each examination has its own syllabus and eligibility criteria. Some of the popular exams include the UPSC Civil Services Exam, IBPS PO/Clerk exams for banking, and SSC exams for various government positions. In addition to it, State Public Service Commissions also conduct the state-level examination. These government positions often offer competitive salaries along with additional perks such as healthcare, housing, and various allowances. Check the government examination calendar, notification schedule, application date, and registration last date here.

Government Exams – SSC Exam Calendar

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct the competitive examinations during April and May 2024. If going by the SSC Exam Calendar 2024-25, the Grade ‘C’ Stenographer Limited Departmental Competitive Examination- 2023-2024 will be held in the month of April-May, 2024; notification for the same will be released on January 5, 2024. The Commission is slated to hold the JSA/ LDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2023-2024 during April and May 2024; notification for the same will be released on January 12, 2024. The notification for the Selection Post Examination, Phase-XII, 2024 will be released on February 1, 2024. One can download the SSC Exam Calendar 2024(tentative) by visiting the official website of the Commission at .

Government Exams – UPSC Exam Calendar The Union Public Service Commission will conduct the Civil Services(Preliminary) Examination, 2024 on May 26, 2024; Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2024 notification will be released on February 14, 2023. The last date to apply for the same is March 5, 2024. The Civil Services (Main) Examination 2024 will be held on September 20, 2024, and will continue for 5 days. Meanwhile, the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination 2023 will be held on November 24, 2024, and will continue for seven days. Government Exams – IBPS Exam Calendar The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will release the exam calendar for all the important recruitment examination.

