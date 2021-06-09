Meghalaya TET 2021 Registration Begins: Candidates looking for teachers job, here comes a piece of wonderful news for you all. The Education Department of Meghalaya will start the registration process for Meghalaya TET 2021 from tomorrow June 10, 2021. Candidates who are eligible and interested to apply for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET 2021 Registration) will have to visit the official website of TET at megeducation.gov.in. The registration process (Meghalaya TET 2021) will end on July 10, 2021. Also Read - Meghalaya: At Least 5 Trapped in Rat Hole Mine, Rescue Ops on Since 3 Days

Apart from this, candidates can also directly apply for Meghalaya TET 2021 by clicking on this link http://megeducation.gov.in/.

Meghalaya TET 2021: Exams Details

As per latest updates, the main exam for Meghalaya TET 2021 will be held on August 28, 2021 in the state. Candidates must know that the Meghalaya TET 2021 selection process consists of Paper I and Paper-II. It must be noted that the Meghalaya TET 2021 will be held in offline mode and the duration of the exam will be 2 hours 30 minutes only. However, the medium of examination (Meghalaya TET 2021) will be in English. For more related details candidates can check the official site of the Department of Education, Meghalaya.

Meghalaya TET 2021: Here’s how to apply