Government Jobs 2021: North Central Railway has issued a notification for the recruitment of a total of 480 apprentices to be engaged in various trades in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. Under this recruitment drive, a total of 480 posts of Fitter, Welder, Mechanic, Carpenter and Electrician will be filled in North Central Railway. Application process for these posts has started from March 17, 2021 and will continue till April 16, 2021. Also Read - India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Bumper Vacancy Announced For 10th Pass. Steps to Apply And Vacancy Details Here

Eligibility Also Read - KVS Recruitment 2021: Recruitment to Various Posts in Kendriya Vidyalaya Being Done Without Exam, Process Starts Today

In order to apply for these apprentice posts, the candidates are required to have passed Class 10th with 50% marks from any recognized board. Along with this, they should possess an ITI certificate in the relevant trade. Also Read - DSSSB Recruitment 2021: Application Process Starts For Over 1,000 Posts Tomorrow, Apply Through This Direct Link

Age limit

The minimum age of candidates applying for these posts has been fixed at 15 years and maximum age at 24 years. However, the candidates of the Reserved category have been given relaxation in the maximum age limit as per rules.

Application fee

General – 170 rupees

SC / ST and women – 70 rupees

Click here to read the official notification

Selection process

Candidates will not have to appear for any written examination and interview for these posts. For this, the selection of candidates will be done on the basis of merit list of 10th.

Important dates

Application Start Date – 17 March

Last date of application – 16 April

How to apply

Interested candidates can register for these posts through the official application portal mponline.gov.in. Candidates are advised to go through the official notification carefully before application.