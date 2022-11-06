DRDO, AAI, Banking, Recruitment 2022: List Of Top Govt/Private Jobs For Candidates To Apply For This Week

Recruitment 2022: In this article, we provide you with a list of jobs you need to apply before their deadline ends. We hope you find something that matches your skills and income goal.

Jobs 2022: Are you looking for a job? Here’s a golden opportunity for you. Here’s a list of jobs, with an ongoing registration process. From AAI Recruitment 2022’s vacancies for Junior Assistant positions to the SAIL’s recruitment for Management Trainees posts, and many more — here’s a list of jobs available. Candidates can check the important dates, vacancies, application links, official website, and other details.

Airports Authority of India Recruitment 2022

AAI Recruitment 2022: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has invited applications from eligible candidates who are domicile of West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and Sikkim for the post of Junior Assistant (Fire Service), Senior Assistant (Electronics) and others. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of AAI at aai.aero. The registration process will begin from October 12. The last date to submit the application form is November 11, 2022. A total of 47 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. For more details about the recruitment process, click on the link given HERE

State Bank of India Jobs 2022

SBI CBO Recruitment 2022 at sbi.co.in: The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited candidates to apply for the post of Circle Based Officer(CBO). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions by visiting the official website of the Bank at sbi.co.in. A total of 1422 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The last date to submit the application form is November 07, 2022. For more details about the recruitment process, click on the link given HERE

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Constable (General Duty) in the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Secretariat Security Force (SSF), Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles (AR) and for the posts of Sepoy in NCB. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in. The last date to submit the application form is November 30. For more details about the recruitment process, click on the link given HERE

DRDO Recruitment 2022

DRDO CEPTAM 10/A&A Recruitment 2022 at drdo.gov.in: Defence Research and Development Organisation, Center for Personnel Talent Management(DRDO-CEPTAM) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Junior Translation Officer (JTO), Stenographer Grade-I (English Typing) and others. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website at www.drdo.gov.in. The registration process will begin from November 07. For more details about the recruitment process, click on the link given HERE

SAIL Recruitment 2022

SAIL Recruitment 2022: SAIL has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Management Trainees. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of SAIL at sail.com. The registration process will begin from tomorrow, November 03, 2022. The last date for the submission of the application form is November 23. A total of 245 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. For more details about the recruitment process, click on the link given HERE

