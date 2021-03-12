Tripura Teacher Recruitment 2021: In all, 2373 vacancies have been released by the Elementary Education Directorate, Government of Tripura for Tripura Teacher Recruitment 2021. Candidates who are interested and eligible for Graduate and Under Graduate Teacher post should apply online on the official website trb.tripura.gov.in today itself. However, candidates must note that the online application process for Tripura Teacher Recruitment 2021 has already started on March 10, 2021, at 4 PM. Eligible candidates should register themselves for the vacant posts on or before March 14, 2021. Also Read - Bihar School Examination Board Releases Correct Answer Key For Bihar Teacher’s Eligibility Test

For information of candidates, out of the total vacancies under Tripura Teacher Recruitment 2021, 1154 vacancies are for Undergraduate Teacher, and 1219 are for graduate teacher. Also Read - 1.78 Lakh UP Shiksha Mitra’s Boycott Schools after SC Quashes their Appointment as Full Time Teachers

Tripura Teacher Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details Also Read - Kartet.caconline.in Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test Results 2015 declared : How to check KAR TET 2015 results online

Out of the total vacancies under Tripura Teacher Recruitment 2021, 1154 vacancies are for Undergraduate Teacher, and 1219 are for graduate teachers.

Tripura Teacher Recruitment 2021: Important dates

The online application started: March 10, 2021

Last date to fill the online application: March 14, 2021

Last date to pay the application fee: March 14, 2021

Scrutiny of documents: March 15

Tripura Teacher Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

As per updates from the state, the candidates must have a diploma with a bachelor or bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 50 percent marks. Moreover, the candidates must have passed Tripura-Teachers’ Eligibility Test (T-TET) paper-2 and obtained a certificate issued by TRBT.

Tripura Teacher Recruitment 2021: Application fees

It must be noted that the candidates need to pay a registration fee of Rs 100 for Tripura Teacher Recruitment 2021. Whereas reserved category applicants will have to pay Rs 50.