JKSSB Recruitment 2021: Government of Jammu and Kashmir, J&K Services Selection Board, has announced recruitment for District/Divisional/UT Cadre posts in various Departments under provisions of the Jammu & Kashmir Civil Services – Decentralization and Recruitment Act, 2010. The vacancies have been announced for various posts including Draftsman, Junior Stenographer, Junior Assistant, Mechanic, Electrician, Driller, Steno Typist, Cashier. The application process will begin on February 24 and will conclude on March 24.

Steps to apply for JKSSB Recruitment 2021:

Step 1: Visit the portal ssbjk.org.in

Step 2: Register yourself using ‘Candidate Registration’ link.

Step 3: Candidates will be asked their email id and mobile number to login

Step 4: Enter OTP (One Time Password)

JKSSB Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Total posts: 927 vacancies

Name of the post:

Jal Shakti: 465 posts

Horticulture: 345 posts

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs: 41 posts

Hospitality and Protocol Department: 2 posts

Information: 74 posts

Qualification Required: –

(I) As per the Indent(s) received from the respective Indenting Department(s), the qualification for the posts notified are shown in

Annexure “A” to this Advertisement Notification.

(II) The candidates who are declared qualified by the Board for Document Verification will be required to produce relevant Certificates such as Marksheets, Provisional Certificates, etc. for completion of Graduation /PostGraduation Degree/PhD Degree in original as proof of having acquired the prescribed educational qualification on or before the cut-off date fixed for filling online application form, failing which the candidature of such candidates shall be cancelled by the Board. The candidates who are able to prove, by documentary evidence, that the result of the qualifying examination was declared on or before the cut-off date i.e 24-03-2021 and he/ she has been declared passed, will also be considered to meet the educational qualification.

(III) Candidates may note that their candidature will remain provisional till the genuineness of their documents relating to educational

qualification is verified by the Appointing Authority.

(IV) In case of candidates claiming possession of equivalent educational qualification (where it is applicable/required), it shall be mandatory to produce relevant Equivalence Certificate from the concerned competent authorities at the time of Document Verification. However, final decision regarding selection of such candidates will be taken by the Board, as the case may be.

(V) Any candidate having his/her qualification other than as prescribed, shall not be eligible for posts advertised in this notification.

(VI) The degrees/ diplomas obtained through distance mode which are in consonance with the Govt. Order No. 252-HE of 2012 dated 30.05.2012 shall be entertained, subject to fulfilment of other terms and conditions.