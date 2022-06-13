Recruitment For Government Jobs: The North East Small Finance Bank has invited applications for the recruitment of various posts including Branch Head Assistant and Branch Head. Eligible candidates can apply online for these posts by visiting the bank’s official website nesfb.com.Also Read - UIDAI Recruitment 2022: Last Date to Register For 19 Posts Tomorrow; Apply Now at uidai.gov.in

No. of Posts

625

Important date

Last Date of Application:

14 June 2022

Vacancy Details

Under this vacancy, 625 posts are to be filled. This includes 80 for Branch Head, 130 for Assistant Branch Head, 50 for Single Window Operator, 340 for Business Development Executive, 10 for Zonal Head, and 15 for Cluster Business Manager.

Qualification

Graduates in any discipline from recognized university can apply for these posts.

Age Range

Maximum 27 years