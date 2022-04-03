OPSC Recruitment 2022: The Odisha Public Service Commission(OPSC) has released a recruitment notification to hire eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Fisheries Officer(AFO). Interested candidates can apply for the posts from the official website of the Odisha Public Service Commission on opsc.gov.in. The online application will begin from Monday, April 04. The last date to apply for the position is May 05, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 177 vacant posts will be filled.Also Read - Delhi University Recruitment 2022: Apply For 23 Posts at gargicollege.in Before April 23| Here's Direct Link

Important Dates to Remember

The Online Application begins from: April 04

The last date to submit the online application: May 05, 2022

Vacancy Details

Number of vacancy fixed for each category

Unreserved candidates: 85 posts

SEBC candidates: 03 posts

SC candidates: 26 posts

ST candidates: 63 posts

OPSC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

A candidate must have a Bachelor's Degree in Fishery Science(B.F.Sc) from any recognized University in India or Broad. For more details, click on the notification shared below.